Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blows The Whistle On Republicans Using Russian Propaganda

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that it is serious that top Republicans were using Russian propaganda to try to impeach President Biden.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was asked about Republicans using Russian propaganda in the House and she answered, “Yeah, I mean, I think if you turn on any house oversight hearing in the last year, you will see Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert and all these folks engaged in wildly propagandistic rhetoric. And I mean, even, let’s just rewind a second, we just went through an impeachment attempt on the President Of The United States. That was started with a source that Republicans used, that was in communication with Russian intelligence. So you have not just the, the bottom bench here, you have the chairman of the House Oversight Committee Representative Comer, take, take quote unquote evidence in account from someone who was working with the, the, the Russian intelligence and try to impeach and remove the President Of The United States over it. This is serious.”

Colbert asked if the Republicans knew that this was Republican misinformation, “How did they not know that, or did they know that this was connected to the Russians?”

AOC said, “That I think is a very excellent question for Chairman Comer because…it is a good question because when they hauled us all into the SCIF, which is a confidential um space to look at this, we were looking at this document and it’s like all is this for real right now and they proceeded and so what they felt was in good faith or bad faith. I don’t know, but I do think that it is immensely serious that something got to this extent and got this far and has been platformed to, to the extent that it has. And thankfully under ranking member, Jamie Raskin, we were able to stop them in their tracks as well.”

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Video:

.@AOC on Comer using Russian misinformation to try to impeach Biden, "We just went through an impeachment attempt on the President Of The United States that was started with the source that Republicans used that was in communication with Russian intelligence. " pic.twitter.com/0pR39HkaDD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 9, 2024

.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was correct. House Republicans using Russian propaganda is serious, and it should not be buried or forgotten. AOC brought up a great point. We can suspect whether or not the Republicans know that they were using Russian propaganda, but the fact that they tried to impeach the President with Russian misinformation is important and should not be swept under the rug or treated like common knowledge.

Without Jamie Raskin and the talented House Democrats on the Oversight Committee, James Comer might have gotten away with impeaching Biden with Russian propaganda. Ocasio-Cortez was also important to this effort, and there needs to be a serious investigation into the Republican use of Russian propaganda.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.