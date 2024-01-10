AOC Blasts Republicans For Submitting Falsified Evidence

Facebook

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called out Chairman James Comer (R-KY) for having members at the hearing who’ve submitted falsified evidence to the record, as well as having submitted mischaracterized closed-door hearings and engaged in revenge porn, explaining that given these facts, it makes sense that Hunter Biden would want to testify in front of the public.

Watch AOC here:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said:

The chairman said in front of the country several times to Hunter Biden, you can show up here in front of the world, in front of the public. Hunter Biden took him up on that offer. He said I will show up in public. I will show up in public. He showed up here today. He showed up here in the past.

And Mr. Chairman, I know you do your best with what you’ve got, but you’ve got members here that have submitted falsified evidence to the record. You have members here that have submitted and mischaracterized closed-door hearings, and people want to say back and forth at the end of the day. It doesn’t matter what party it’s happened from.

You’ve got members who’ve engaged in revenge porn in this committee. So it is understandable why Hunter Biden would want to testify in front of the public for the American people to be able to witness that testimony for themselves.

​ She is correct on all fronts, and that is a sad fact to acknowledge because it does not speak well of the U.S. political system.

Republicans have literally submitted falsified evidence to the record of U.S. House hearings, including Jim Jordan falsely claiming that Hunter Biden said he was unqualified for Burisma board, which he was fact-checked for saying the week prior, so he said it knowing it was a lie.

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) made a completely false claim about a supposed bribe. But, “Mace’s claim is false; we do not “already know” that Joe Biden took any bribe. The claim about a bribe from Burisma is a completely unproven allegation. The FBI informant who relayed the claim to the FBI in 2020 was merely reporting something he said he had been told by Burisma’s chief executive.”

CNN also pointed to Jordan’s “highly misleading” claim in that September hearing about a weaponized DOJ. “The Justice Department official who gave this instruction said Joe Biden’s name shouldn’t be mentioned in the search warrant because there wasn’t any legal basis to do so. Furthermore, this occurred during Trump’s presidency, so it doesn’t prove pro-Biden meddling by the Biden-era Justice Department.”

Yes, Republicans found alleged evidence of wrongdoing… during the Trump administration, so impeach Joe Biden! While that sounds far-fetched, this is not their first time trying to pin things that happened during the Trump administration onto Joe Biden. Even when those things were not actually happening.

Republicans have mischaracterized closed door meetings.

And of course, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was in fact just using this hearing to justify her sharing of Hunter Biden revenge porn, while the “gentle lady from South Carolina” Rep. Nancy Mace yelled about Hunter’s balls during the hearing.

It would be troubling if we were to impeach presidents on unsubstantiated, second hand hearsay while refusing to impeach them for, say, inciting an insurrection against their own country and everyone who didn’t vote for them. But that is precisely what Republicans are angling for, which is why AOC’s point is so important.

If lawmakers have presented false evidence, why are they still allowed to participate in the hearing? What does this say about the principles and integrity of the Republican leadership?

At this point, Hunter Biden appears to need a restraining order against several Republican members and it’s more than understandable that Hunter Biden wants to testify in front of the public; it’s been made clear that Republicans are not dealing in good faith or even in facts.