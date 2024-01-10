Nancy Mace Mentions Hunter Biden’s Balls and MTG Justifies Pushing Revenge Porn on Americans

Facebook

The U.S. House of Representatives contempt hearing for Hunter Biden quickly spiraled out of control after Hunter Biden showed up to testify and Republicans couldn’t handle the pressure. Their goal has been to only allow him to “testify” while hidden from the public so they could do what they have done with other witnesses, which is to cherry-pick quotes to present an inaccurate and, at times, completely false narrative.

This led to two Southern Republican Representatives bizarrely focusing on Hunter Biden as a sexual being, including Nancy Mace mentioning his balls and Marjorie Taylor Greene justifying her Hunter revenge porn obsession.

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) seemed very confused during the Wednesday House hearing, as she punctuated her outrage at Hunter Biden by mentioning his balls and white privilege. She followed this up with a seemingly clueless rant about how the law should apply to everyone, as we note that the entire House Republican caucus is devoting itself to protecting Donald Trump from the law.

Mace: You’re the epitome of white privilege, coming into the oversight committee, spitting in our face, You have no balls to come up here and —

Moskowitz: We can hear from Hunter Biden right now

Mace: Are women allowed to speak?!? Hunter Biden should be arrested right here

Republicans apparently believe in white privilege, but only when they can weaponize it against Hunter Biden, much like they believe in women’s rights but only when they can weaponize it against Hunter Biden, much like they believe in the rule of law, but only when they can weaponize it against Hunter Biden. You get the picture.

Here comes Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) trying to justify her obsession with shoving Hunter Biden revenge porn onto Americans via CSPAN:

Marjorie Taylor Greene with a meltdown where she starts ranting about drag queens as she tries to justify her Hunter Biden revenge porn. pic.twitter.com/xSVu3SWtsY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 10, 2024

It’s beyond weird that the party that can’t stop talking about drag queens ruining children is out here on CSPAN turning yet another House hearing into a show about Hunter Biden as a sexual being.

Imagine for a moment if Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used a U.S. House hearing to shriek at Donald Trump, Jr that he had no balls, followed by say Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi raging on about how she was right to share revenge porn of Donald Trump, Jr. — on CSPAN, no less.

This level of hypocrisy is expected when a party is merely using culture war issues to hide the fact that their policies cater to the elite. They keep their voters from looking under the hood by raging against cultural change.

And then there is this point: “Best part of this is @RepNancyMace oozing with phony sanctimony as she says what’s at stake is whether the law applies to the privileged. The overriding mission of virtually the entire Republican Party right now is to ensure that the law doesn’t apply to Trump,” Greg Sargent pointed out on Twitter.

Of course, Republicans didn’t actually want to hear from Hunter Biden. They are afraid of Hunter Biden speaking in public, and this is why we got Nancy Mace screaming about Hunter Biden’s balls and Marjorie Taylor Greene once again talking about how it’s perfectly fine for her to share her Hunter Biden porn stash with all Americans on CSPAN, totally related to the bogus charges they have cooked up against a private citizen who is already dealing with the DOJ going after him with more vigor than they would any other citizen for the same charges, in an attempt to ensnare his father, Donald Trump’s political rival and current president.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, “Who wants to hear from Hunter right now today? Anyone? Come on. Who wants to hear from Hunter? No one. So — I’m a visual learner. And the visual is clear. Nobody over there wants to hear from the witness — oh, one, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/eJUpFSibwg — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 10, 2024

This is what it looks like when a political party is committed to furthering its corruption and attack on norms and democracy.

