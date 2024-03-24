Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Basically Calls Trump A Domestic Terrorist

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) explained to Jake Tapper that Trump is not a normal candidate but a criminal who masterminded a domestic terror attack.

Tapper asked Rep. Ocasio-Cortez about how all of these criminal cases against Trump look to an Independent voter and she answered:

Has there ever been a president Republican or Democrat that has been subject to this level of criminal charges, indictments and investigations. This is not about party, this is not about politics, this is about corruption and criminality. We’re talking about an individual who ordered essentially a terrorist attack on the Capitol of the United States in order to retain power that, that is not about being a Republican.

It is not about being a Democrat. It’s about being an unethical and individual who is subject and prone to criminality. And unfortunately, I, this is the state that we’re in and I actually think that the fact that it’s happening in so many places and so many jurisdictions cuts in the face of that. This is not just New York, this is Georgia, this is federal courts.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Video:

.@AOC on Trump, "politics. This is about corruption and criminality. We're talking about an individual who ordered essentially a terrorist attack on the Capitol of the United States in order to retain power. That is not about being a Republican. It is not about being a Democrat." pic.twitter.com/bzHZqDNFzM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 24, 2024

AOC was correct. The media can’t be allowed to place Trump into the normal candidate box, as Jake Tapper did with his hypothetical question.

Voters aren’t choosing between two normal candidates. The choice is between one normal candidate, and one candidate who can’t stop engaging in criminal behavior and incited a domestic terrorist attack against the Capitol in a bid to stay in power.

The two candidates are not the same.

Trump incited a violent attack against the United States where people were injured and lost their lives. This is not politics as usual, and media needs to snap out of their habit of attempting to normalize Donald Trump.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.