AOC Shatters Biden Impeachment With A Single Question

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wrecked the GOP’s star Biden impeachment witness by asking him a simple question.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez asked Tony Â Bobulinski , “Did you witness the president commit a crime? Is it your testimony today? And what crime have you witnessed?”

Bobulinski replied, “How much time do I have to go through it? It is simple. You name the crime.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez asked, “Did you watch him steal something?”

Bobulinski answered, “Corruption statutes, RICO and conspiracy.”

Ocasio-Cortez replied, “What is the crime? It’s a category of crimes that you’re then charged under. You have charges. A long, hundreds list of charges. You have charges. Sir, please name.”

After Bobulinski couldn’t name an actual crime that he witnessed President Biden commit, Ocasio-Cortez continued, “What we are seeing here today is a continuation of the 15-month saga of the Republican majority lost in the desert. Impeachment 101. The majority party, or whomever is raising impeachment, must accuse the president of a high crime, a specific high crime or misdemeanor.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that there is no high crime or misdemeanor listed in the impeachment investigation resolution.

House Republicans have no high crime or misdemeanor against Joe Biden. The House Oversight Committee majority and their star witness can’t name anything that President Biden has done that is an impeachable offense.

The Republican majority on the committee speaks in vague generalities and conspiracies, but what they don’t have is a specific impeachable act of presidential misconduct or any evidence of an impeachable offense.

The Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are stumbling around in the dark, and hoping that if they say enough ominous sounding things without presenting any evidence, they will be able to trick the country into falling for an empty impeachment.

The GOP scheme didn’t work yesterday. It hasn’t worked for the previous 15 months, and it won’t work for as long as they continue to try to fool the country into falling for a bogus impeachment.

