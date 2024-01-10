Jamie Raskin Names The Republican Hypocrites Who Defied Congressional Subpoenas

Facebook

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) named the House Republicans who are pursuing contempt charges against Hunter Biden while they defied congressional subpoenas.

Jamie Raskin Calls Out Republicans Who Have Defied Congressional Subpoenas

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Raskin said:

. We believe that everyone subpoenaed by Congress, whether it’s Hunter Biden, or Jim Jordan, or Andy Biggs, or Steve Bannon or Scott Perry, should engage in good faith compliance with the Committee’s requests and the Committee’s subpoenas.

We are here today because the Chairman has bizarrely decided to obstruct his own investigation and is now seeking to hold Hunter Biden in contempt after he accepted the Chairman’s multiple public offers to come answer the Committee’s questions under oath before the American people. This is the same time that they stand by the categorical non-compliance of Republican members of Congress like Mr. Jordan, who have material information about the violent attack–

….

Well, I was just making the point that our colleagues who are arranging Mr. Biden today on charges that he has not rendered 100% compliant, allegedly, with a subpoena are standing by Republican colleagues who’ve rendered 0% compliance with their subpoenas, including Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs and Mr. Perry, when they have material information about the violent attack on the Capitol, the Congress and the Vice President of the United States on January 6, 2021.

Video of Raskin:

Kevin McCarthy is no longer in the House, but he also defied and ignored a 1/6 Committee subpoena.

House Republicans Are Hypocrites

House Republicans believe that they can defy congressional subpoenas related to the 1/6 attack on the Capitol, but the President’s son who is being used in a sham attempt who is being used as the justification for a sham impeachment investigation is in contempt because he doesn’t trust these same House Republicans to not do what they have done repeatedly to previous witnesses.

House Republicans, including Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY), have a long record during this investigation of leaking cherry-picked details from witness testimony that later have turned out not to be true. Republicans have used written interviews to make false allegations against President Biden.

Rep. Raskin was correct to call out their hypocrisy, and it is logical to ask why Hunter Biden should trust the same people who would not comply with a subpoena after the nation was attacked.

