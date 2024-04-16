Biden Jokes About Trump’s Plummeting Truth Social Stock

At a campaign event in Scranton, PA, President Biden joked about Trump’s sinking Truth Social stock.

Video:

President Biden: If Trump's stock in his Truth Social company drops any lower, he might do better under my tax plan than his pic.twitter.com/WElHDI5YoO — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 16, 2024

President Biden said, “I have to say. If Trump’s stock in his Truth Social company drops any lower, he might do better under my tax plan than his.”

Trump’s Truth Media company stock has lost more than 13% of its value so far today, and at times has gone under $23 a share. The company is falling like a rock. Trump has watched billions of dollars of profit vanish, there is no end in sight for the decline of a company that doesn’t produce anything, loses money, and will not disclose to investors how many users it has.

If this decline continues the stock will pulled, and all of the Trump supporters who invested, in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will lose everything that they invested.

Trump has watched what was potentially billions of dollars in much needed funding vanish. Between the loans he has coming due, and the civil court judgments against him, Donald Trump is now unlikely to profit from Truth Social.

Biden was right. If Trump keeps going broke, he would do much better under the Biden plan than his own.

