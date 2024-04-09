Senate Democrats To Toss Mayorkas Impeachment In The Dumpster

Senate Democrats will dispose of Mayorkas impeachment trial in a matter of a few hours on Thursday with little opposition from Republicans.

Politico reported:

Senate Democrats plan to “dispose” of the House’s impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as quickly as they can on Thursday, a member of Democratic leadership said in an interview.

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the No. 3 Democrat, deadpanned on Tuesday that the Senate majority is “going to treat it with the seriousness it deserves.”

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

…

Democrats are planning for the full proceedings, including speeches and votes on procedural matters, to last a few hours on Thursday â€” depending on how many votes Republicans force, according to two people familiar with the issue. Party leaders would then move to end the trial, likely by a motion to table it.

The Senate only has to meet the constitutional requirements for holding an impeachment trial. Once the trial is started, the Senate can do whatever they want with it. It doesn’t have to last for days, contain arguments, or even result in a verdict. The Senate can go through the constitutionally required steps very quickly and then toss the trial in the dumpster out back and move forward like it never happened.

Senate Republicans may put on a show about the border, but they are more interested in taking back the majority in November, and they appear to have zero interest in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s impeachment schemes.

DHS Sec. The House impeached Mayorkas without a high crime or misdemeanor being specified. The House impeachment was a frivolous political stunt that was intended to whip up hysteria about the border while pandering to right-wing media.

The entire process isn’t worth the couple of hours the Senate will waste on it. Once the childish Mayorkas impeachment stunt is put aside, the Senate will be able to get back to real business.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.