Pathetic Trump Tries To Make Others Clean Up His Abortion Mess

Trump showed that he will never be a leader by suggesting that Arizona should clean up the reproductive rights crisis that he caused.

Trump said, “Yeah, they did. That’ll be straightened out. As you know it’s all about state’s rights. It’ll be straightened out. I’m sure that the governor and everybody else are going bring it back to within reason very quickly.”

The ex-president also said that he thinks that Florida will correct their abortion ban.

Video:

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Q: “Did Arizona go too far?” Former President Trump: “Yeah, they did. That’ll be straightened out. As you know it’s all about state’s rights. It’ll be straightened out. I’m sure that the governor and everybody else are going bring it back to within reason…” pic.twitter.com/Dc9qluxemc â€” CSPAN (@cspan) April 10, 2024

The nation has seen this behavior before from Trump. When the failed former president botched the response to COVID, he blamed the states and called on them to fix it.

Arizona would not have to fix the state Supreme Court decision if Trump had not recklessly caved to the far-right and nominated three anti-freedom extremists to serve on the Supreme Court.

Donald Trump is responsible for this crime against American women, and his spin that this is a states’ rights issue has already been rejected by voters across the country. Americans don’t want a patchwork abortion policy. The American people want what they had before, which was a consistent national federal policy.

Trump’s lack of leadership is pathetic. He is trying to take credit for getting rid of Roe, while taking none of the blame for the consequences. Donald Trump is trying to run away from what he did to a majority of Americans on freedom and choice, but it isn’t going to work.

The American people know who is to blame for this tragedy, and they will hold Trump accountable in November.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.