Mitch McConnell’s Arizona Abortion Ban Dodge Signals GOP Panic

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is a reliable Republican bellwether, and his refusal to talk about the Arizona abortion ban signals Republican panic.

McConnell said, “I haven’t looked at it yet, but I’m certain as you are that this issue will continue to play out during the campaign.”

Video:

Reporter: Arizonaâ€™s Supreme Court just moved forward with a near total ban on abortion. Given your role in appointing three justices who overturned Roe, are you concerned about voter backlash? To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. McConnell: I havenâ€™t taken a look at it pic.twitter.com/0QNl3zzXrq â€” Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2024

Mitch McConnell is never at a loss for words when he thinks that the Republican Party can benefit from an issue. McConnell did more than avoid the question about the Arizona abortion ban. The Senate Minority Leader gave the most neutral answer imaginable.

How toxic is abortion for Republicans?

So toxic that Mitch McConnell was willing to say that voters will decide the abortion issue in November. McConnell has another problem on the abortion issue that is much closer to home. Senate Republicans are divided on the issue. There are those like Lindsey Graham who support what would be a virtual total ban on abortion. Others want a ban with exceptions, and two Senate Republican women, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, are pro-choice.

Not only is the Republican Party tearing itself apart on abortion, but the Senate Republican caucus could split on this issue.

McConnell’s response showed that panic was setting in as Republicans had no answers on abortion.

