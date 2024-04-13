Trump Violates Gag Order By Attacking Michael Cohen 2 Days Before Trial

Trump is coming unglued as his criminal trial starts on Monday, as he violated the gag order by attacking witness Michael Cohen.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

There is NO WAY I can be given a Fair (Biden) Trial on Monday with Judge Juan Merchan, who is totally conflicted and corrupt, presiding. Soros backed Alvin Bragg, the “District Attorney” who has, along with his sidekick Leticia James, let violent crime flourish in New York, never wanted to bring this case because it is a sham and mockery of our legal system. He brought it anyway for purposes of saving the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

Has Mark POMERANTZ been prosecuted for his terrible acts in and out of the D.A.’s Office. Has disgraced attorney and felon Michael Cohen been prosecuted for LYING? Only TRUMP people get prosecuted by this Judge and these thugs! A dark day for our Country. MAGA2024!!!

WHY DIDN’T THE MANHATTAN D.A. BRING THIS RIDICULOUS & LAMBASTED CASE SEVEN YEARS AGO? Because they are corrupt and wanted to use it for purposes of Election Interference against Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent!

Trump’s claim that he is a criminal that should have been charged earlier is not the win that he thinks it is. Secondly. the case could not have been brought seven years ago, because the investigation hasn’t been going on for seven years. Plus, Trump fought the Manhattan DA’s office for years in court over access to his tax returns.

The trial is starting in less than two days and Donald Trump is attacking Michael Cohen in violation of the gag order. The three people who seem to trigger Trump the most in these court cases are Stormy Daniels, E. Jean Carroll, and Michael Cohen.

Trump has a rally scheduled for this evening in Pennsylvania, and the Keystone State could be in for quite a bender, as the ex-president seems very upset that he is about to go from failed, one-term former president Trump to failed term ex-president, criminal defendant Trump is less than 48 hours.

