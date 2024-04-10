Desperate Trump’s Bid For Hush Money Trial Stay Rejected For 3rd Time

For the third time in three days an appeals court has rejected Trump’s request for a stay in his hush money criminal trial.

MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin posted:

This time Trump was seeking a request for an emergency stay so that he could appeal the ruling that he doesn’t have presidential immunity and try to get Judge Merchan to recuse himself. The latest request for a stay ended up just like all of the others. It was rejected by the appeals court.

Trump appears to be both frantic and desperate to avoid standing trial in the election interference/hush-money case.

Even though Republicans have claimed that the criminal trials help Trump, the reality is that it will be a possibly fatal blow to his 2024 presidential campaign if he is convicted of a felony in New York. Unlike some of the other pending criminal cases against Trump, the hush money case has a simple plot that is easy to follow.

Donald Trump cheated on his wife with Stormy Daniels and then cooked up an illegal scheme to pay her off and keep her quiet during the 2016 election.

Trump does not want to go on trial. Even Republicans think that he will be convicted, and importantly, Trump is running out of options to get the criminal trial delayed before jury selection starts on Monday.

