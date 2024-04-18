Jury Sworn In At Trump’s Trial As Arguments Could Begin On Monday

TheÂ jury has been sworn in at Trump’s hush money trial, as arguments could begin on Monday.

NBC’s Lisa Rubin reported:

NEW: As I predicted earlier today, we now have a jury of 12 and one alternate. Weâ€™re moving in to the alternate process; Merchan has directed that everyone remaining from todayâ€™s pool of 96 be included in this next round of jury questionnaires and voir dire. — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) April 18, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

MSNBC’s Deadline: White House discussed the timeline going forward, “We have to still get through the alternates tomorrow. And I’m gonna say very carefully, the jury has been sworn in. Some could come in tomorrow and say they’ve had a change of mind and that they’re worried about it and we could be back to ten. That’s what happens is very much still in flux. But right now we have a jury and then we’ll see how we are at the end of the day. And if that process goes is it’s been going, it looks like we could have opening arguments Monday morning and a reminder that the, the, the court on Monday sits until two and same on Tuesday and then it’s dark on Wednesday. So that’s kind of gonna be the, if it goes ahead Monday morning.”

Video:

The jury has been sworn in for Trump's trial, and if they aren't any more delays, arguments could begin on Monday. pic.twitter.com/6Q38KXlaPO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 18, 2024

Opening arguments could begin on Monday, and when that ball starts rolling, Trump moves closer to being convicted. Unless more jurors ask to be excused, the trial is well on its way to happening. Trump has expressed publicly his belief that he would get some rulings in his favor that would prevent the Manhattan trial from ever happening.

Trump was wrong. The ex-president is going to stand trial, and he could soon be the first ex-president in US history to be convicted.

