Trump Is In Total Denial About Going On Trial

Trump’s election interference/hush money trial in Manhattan is very likely to start in less than a month, but the defendant is refusing to accept reality.

The New York Times reported, “The ruling â€” almost exactly a year after the Manhattan district attorney’s office won an indictment of Mr. Trump â€” makes it all but certain the former president will go on trial next month. If he does, he will be the first former American president to face a trial on criminal charges, even as three other cases against him remain mired in appeals and delays.”

It sounds like Donald Trump is about to become a criminal defendant Trump, but this is how he reacted when asked at a press conference if he would testify, “I don’t know you’re going to have a trial. I don’t know how you can have a trial like this in the middle of an election, a presidential election. Again, this is a Biden trial. These are all Biden trials because Colangelo works for Biden. Can you imagine they take a guy out of DOJ and put him into the attorney general’s office and then into the Manhattan DA’s office to go after Trump? These are all Biden trials. I don’t know if you’re going to have it. I think we’ll get some court rulings.”

Trump is in complete denial. He is almost certainly going to trial, and this trial has the sensationalism that will grab the country. The case has sex, money, a crime, and a cover-up. The hush money case gets scoffed at because it has the least serious implications for the country. It doesn’t involve a coup or a plot to overturn an election, or the attack on the Capitol. There are no classified documents in this case.

The hush money case is also the easiest to follow and understand. Voters continue to express that if Trump is convicted of a felony, it will pretty much doom his campaign.

It is the case that everyone has overlooked that might make Donald Trump a convicted felon.

