Trump Is Shaking Down Republican Candidates For Kickbacks

Trump is now demanding that Republican candidates and committees that use his name and likeness for fundraising give him at least a 5% cut of the proceeds.

Politico reported:

“Beginning tomorrow, we ask that all candidates and committees who choose to use President Trump’s name, image, and likeness split a minimum of 5% of all fundraising solicitations to Trump National Committee JFC. This includes but is not limited to sending to the house file, prospecting vendors, and advertising,” Trump co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita wrote in the letter, which is dated April 15.

They add: “Any split that is higher than 5% will be seen favorably by the RNC and President Trump’s campaign and is routinely reported to the highest levels of leadership within both organizations.”

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Corporate media has been dancing around the issue, but let’s call the scheme what it is.

Trump views the Republican Party as a criminal operation that he is at the top of, and like all criminal gangs the person at the top gets a cut of the action.

The ex-president isn’t asking for his cut to go toward supporting other candidates. Trump wants the money to go to the joint fundraising agreement that he is using to direct a majority of the money to his super PAC to pay his legal bills.

Donald Trump is trying to get other Republicans to pay for his lawyers.

The former president has been trying to come up with a way to make Republicans pay for using his name and likeness in fundraising for years.

It would not be surprising if Trump tried to sue people who wouldn’t pay

Trump’s latest move is proof that the GOP is not a political party anymore. It is a gift, and Donald Trump wants his piece of the action.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.