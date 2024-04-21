Rep. Tony Gonzales Calls His Fellow House Republicans Scumbags

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) did hold anything back as he called his fellow House Republicans like Matt Gaetz and Bob Good scumbags.

Transcript via CNN’s State Of The Union:

BASH: So you voted yes on the foreign aid package. Do you have confidence that, at this point, given that it is still possible that Marjorie Taylor Greene will push to vacate, to kick him out of the speaker’s chair, that he can survive?

REP. TONY GONZALES (R-TX): He will survive.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Look, the House is a rough and rowdy place, but Mike Johnson is going to be just fine. I served 20 years in the military. It’s my absolute honor to be in Congress, but I serve with some real scumbags.

Look, Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with them at drug parties. Bob Good endorsed my opponent, a known neo-Nazi. These people used to walk around with white hoods at night. Now they’re walking around with white hoods in the daytime.

I — look, it didn’t surprise me that some of these folks voted against aid to Israel, but I was encouraged to see by a nearly 10-1 mark that Republicans supported our allies on the battlefield.

BASH: Wow. OK.

I should say that the federal government did look did Matt Gaetz and those allegations, and they decided not to prosecute.

Video:

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), "I've served with some real scumbags. Matt Gaetz paid minors to have sex with him. Bob Good endorsed my opponent, a known neo-nazi. These people used to walk around with white hoods at night. Now they're walking around with white hoods in the daytime." pic.twitter.com/5s8TAvdYGi — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 21, 2024

Rep. Gonzales was right. He does serve in a House Republican conference filled with dubious moral character. Whether it is Jim Jordan and James Comer, or Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert, there are many Republicans in the conference who are not moral role models that anyone should want children looking up to.

We’ve reached the point in this Congress, where House Republicans are openly attacking each other and showing why this conference can’t get anything done.

It takes House Democrats to step in and be the adults in the room. Republican are a circular firing squad of dysfunction and disaster, and hopefully, they didn’t cost the people of Ukraine their democracy and freedom.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.