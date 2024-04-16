Low Energy Trump Is Sleeping Again In Court

At his criminal trial, ex-president Donald Trump again fell asleep during the proceedings.

Norm Eisen, who is in the courtroom, posted:

But by the time this potential juror was talking about Trumpâ€™s books, he was wide awake, smiling and nodding https://t.co/39LMBB4c7u — Norm Eisen (#TryingTrump out now!) (@NormEisen) April 16, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Donald Trump is so weak and low energy that he can’t stay awake during his own criminal trial. Republicans are trying to convince voters that Trump is the more energetic candidate, but the former president barely holds one campaign a week. The big rallies have been replaced by events at smaller venues that are usually held in swing states.

Trump is barely campaigning, and he is not able to stay awake in court.

None of this is helping Trump with voters. The media has chosen to obsess over President Biden’s age, but it is Donald Trump who continues to show a lack of physical and mental fitness to hold the presidency.

According to President Ronald Reagan’s son Ron, his father was showing symptoms of cognitive decline during his 1984 reelection campaign. The protectors of the legacy of former President Reagan have strongly denied that he was in cognitive decline while in office, but Republicans do have experience with propping up an aging presidential candidate, but in 2024, it is almost impossible to hide a candidate in decline.

If Trump can’t stay awake when his freedom is on the line, he definitely can’t be trusted with the most important job in the world.

Sleepy Don needs to be sent back to Mar-a-Lago for a nap.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.