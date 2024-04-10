There’s A Good Chance Speaker Mike Johnson Is History

House Republicans are enraged at another Speaker, so if Marjorie Taylor Greene goes through with her motion to vacate, Mike Johnson is probably done.

Punchbowl News reported:

Johnson is facing a torrent of GOP criticism in advance of even introducing a promised new Ukraine proposal. FISA reauthorization is in trouble. The impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is sputtering, while Johnson is having to hold onto the impeachment articles for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for a few more days in a bid to make sure Senate Democrats donâ€™t just dismiss them. Things havenâ€™t gone that well for the House Republicans the last few months, to say the least.

We donâ€™t put too much stock in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greeneâ€™s (R-Ga.) frequent rants. But Greeneâ€™s five-page letter on Monday, in which she made the case to replace Johnson, should be viewed quite seriously. If Greene goes through with the motion to vacate that she filed last month after Johnson pushed through the FY2024 government funding package, thereâ€™s a good chance he could be ousted.

Mike Johnson now finds himself in the same position that Kevin McCarthy was in when he got kicked to the curb. McCarthy had to decide whether to crash the US and the global economy by allowing the country to default or lose his job.

Johnson has to decide whether to let Ukraine fall to Russia or lose his job.

The difference is that if Johnson puts a Ukraine bill on the floor, Democrats may save him from the motion to vacate

However, if Democrats save Johnson, his speakership is over. He will be viewed as the guy that Democrats saved and he will have the title of speaker, but no power.

No matter what Mike Johnson does, he probably ends up finished as the Speaker of the House.

