Jon Stewart Blasts The Media’s Overblown Trump Trial Coverage

Jon Stewart delivered a reality check to the media who are overcovering every little detail of the Trump hush money trial.

Stewart said after playingÂ numerous examples of the media talking about Trump’s head movements or body language:

Look, at some point in this trial, something important and revelatory is going to happen, but none of us are going to notice because of the hours spent on his speculative facial ticks. If the media tries to make us feel like the most mundane bullshit is earth-shattering, we won’t believe you when it really interesting! It’s your classic boy who cried Wolf Blitzer.

Look, it’s a trial. It’s boring. Mostly. I’ve been on jury duty. And I can tell you — that’s not me! That’s a different guy! Why are you — it’s not me! It may be me. Look, trials are a lot of procedural shit and side-conference and bars and “What’s exhibit 372a” and “You’re out of order this whole court is out of order!” Look, the one person who has had the most normal reaction to the trial so far is Donald Trump.

Stewart said about Trump falling asleep at the trial, “As he should! I mean, he’s been up since 2:00 A.M. Rage-tweeting. He needs his anger sleep. Look, we’ve got a long ways to go. It’s the first day of the first of 438 trump trials to come. Pace yourselves. And if you’re bored, you can always start planning how you’re going to [bleep] up covering the next trial. And the sober mea culpa you’ll deliver during his next term as president. Because the kinds of things that you are talking about –”

At this point, Jessica Williams made a surprise return to The Daily Show and called out Stewart for an old man media rant that was ruining all the fun of the Trump trial.

The cable news networks are killing time until the trial gets really rolling. There are going to be big moments in this trial. Things are going to happen that will be newsworthy before the verdict. The coverage of the Trump trial is nowhere near the 2016 Trump coverage, but there has been enough happening yet to merit hours of pre-court and post-court recap coverage.

The corporate media only knows how to beat stories into the ground. At some point, the trial should be worthy of all the coverage, but Jon Stewart was right. The first week was overblown cable news hyperventilating that was intended to gain viewers and fill time.

