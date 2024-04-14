John Fetterman Rips Putin/Trump Lover JD Vance On Ukraine

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that Sen. J.D. Vance has one of the dumbest ideas on Ukraine in the Senate.

Fetterman said on CNN’s State Of The Union:

That’s appalling and I’ll never understand that, you know, when I was growing up, we all agreed that Russia is the evil empire and we got to stand with that. We’re all in that same fight and we all need to stand with all these democracies, Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan as well too. And I understand my colleague is coming up after me and I don’t understand where my colleague Vance has about Ukraine as well too. In fact, he owns, in my opinion, the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard about Ukraine where he claims to some effect that he doesn’t care what happens in Ukraine and that, that’s astonishing to me. And I don’t understand the motivation to that as well too. But all I can conclude is that, that aligns with what Donald Trump says and I don’t understand why Donald Trump seems to love Putin as well too, but it’s a disgrace if we don’t deliver this aid.

Video:

John Fetterman takes down JD Vance on Ukraine, "He owns, in my opinion, that dumbest thing I've ever heard about Ukraine where he claims to some effect that he doesn't care what happens in Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/m6f0YieCMZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 14, 2024

Sen. J.D. Vance came on the show next and tried to sell the idea that Donald Trump had Putin behaving well during his presidency:

After J.D. Vance claims that Putin was better behaved under Trump, Jake Tapper said, "Putin was getting a lot of things that he wanted out of Donald Trump. So he didn't need to be as hostile. Donald Trump was clearly more friendly to him than other presidents have been." pic.twitter.com/0rAmxN3kpI — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 14, 2024

Vance has been carrying water for Putin and pushing Russian propaganda since before he got to the Senate. Fetterman was correct. Vance’s position is undemocratic and un-American. Vance is part of the Putin GOP, and he is also on Trump’s short list of potential running mates. Sen. Vance has White House ambitions, but Sen. Fetterman called him out in blunt language that is normally not used by a United States Senator.

Vance is a Russian propagandist, and John Fetterman, a man who was called a socialist during his Senate campaign, showed more American values that Trump, Vance, and the MAGA Putin GOP combined.

