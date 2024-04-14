Trump Completely Melts Down Over Manhattan Trial As Middle East Burns

There is a crisis between Iran and Israel in the Middle East, but Trump is melting down over his Manhattan criminal trial.

udge Juan Merchan, perhaps the most highly conflicted Judge in New York State history, only gave us a short period of time to read and study hundreds of thousands of pages of documents that D.A. Alvin Bragg illegally hid, disguised, and held back from us. Of course, and as the Judge knows, we need far more time than that. They could have started this Fake Biden Trial many years ago, not right in the middle of my campaign for President, and time would not be a problem. This is a blatant and unprecedented attack on Crooked Joe Bidenâ€™s Political Opponent (who is leading in every poll!), done in close coordination with the White House, that cannot be allowed to go forward!

This is the sort of “leadership” that America could expect from Trump on the world stage if he returned to the White House. The ex-president is again demonstrating that he has no interest in actually doing the job required of the presidency.

Trump is running to avoid criminal conviction and jail, and coherent mental bandwidth that he has left is dedicated to attacking the cases or trying to get rid of the criminal charges that he is facing.

Israel is reportedly going to respond to the Iranian drone/missile launch against their country. The Middle East is in crisis. The world needs a President Of The United States, like President Joe Biden, not a criminal defendant who is only capable of thinking about himself.

