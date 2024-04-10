Jamie Raskin Explains To House Republicans That The Founders Are The OG Illegal Immigrants

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explained to Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) that the founders were the original illegal immigrants to America.

After Rep. Higgins defended one of his colleagues saying that the founders never anticipated this much illegal immigration, Constitutional scholar, Rep. Raskin said, ” There was no immigration law when the Constitution was adopted at all. In fact, the only illegals in the country, at least according to the native population, were the people writing the Constitution. There was no federal law at all.”

Video:

Higgins: He said the founders never anticipated this volume of illegals To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. Raskin: There was no immigration law when the constitution was adopted. In fact, the only illegals in the country, at least according to the native population, were the people writing the constitution pic.twitter.com/nsylktzn4a â€” Acyn (@Acyn) April 10, 2024

To the native population that was already in the United States, the original illegal immigrants were the first settlers, who became the colonists, who became the revolutionaries who fought for independence and later wrote the constitution that is the foundation of the current system of governance.

Republicans regularly refuse to acknowledge the real history of the nation’s founding. Their version of events involves white people writing the Constitution and nothing else that happened should be discussed.

Rep. Raskin was correct. The United States is a nation of immigrants, and the original illegal immigrants who arrived on these shores are those whose descendants would go on to write the Constitution.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.