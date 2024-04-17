Trump Knows He Is Going To Be Convicted So He Is Already Claiming The Jury Is Rigged

Trump floated the bizarre claim that Democrats are going to rig his Manhattan criminal trial jury.

This is what Trump posted on Truth Social:

“They are catching undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury,” Jesse Watters

Trump has been trying to get around the gag order by reposting quotes from his supporters that are focused on attacking others and saying things that he is not allowed to say.

It seems like Donald Trump knows that he is going to be criminally convicted in Manhattan, which is why he is already floating bonkers conspiracy theories about the jury being rigged against him. We’ve all seen this dance before. When something is good for Trump, it is the fairest and best thing ever. When anything goes badly for Trump, it is because it has been rigged against him.

As Sarah Jones described, potential jurors undergo an extensive vetting and background process. Maybe if Trump had been awake during his criminal trial, he would already know this.

Trump knows that he is most likely going to be convicted in Manhattan, so he is laying the foundation to claim all through the general election campaign that his conviction by the byproduct of a rigged jury.

The trial hasn’t started yet, but Donald Trump is making excuses for his potential conviction.

