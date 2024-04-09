Michael Avenatti Says From Prison That Trump Will Be Convicted

Former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti said from prison that he expects Donald Trump to be convicted in Manhattan because he can’t get a fair trial.

Transcript via MSNBC/The Beat with Ari Melber:



﻿ARI MELBER: Michael, have you been in touch with DA Bragg’s office and what specifically in — in evidence or logic, do you think is wrong with this case?

MICHAEL AVENATTI: Well, I’m going to decline to answer as to whether I’ve been in touch with, you know, either the defense or the DA’s office. But — but let me say this in response to the second part of your question. You know, I think the case has a lot of problems. Now that does not — I don’t mean to suggest that that means that Trump will not be convicted because I think he will be convicted.

MICHAEL AVENATTI: Because number one, he’s a criminal defendant and in our society, I don’t believe the criminal defendants generally get a fair shake. In fact, I think that the percentage of convictions that — that the deck is stacked decidingly against all criminal defendants, number one. Number two, I don’t think that he can get a fair trial in New York. And to the people who claimed that, in fact, he can get a fair trial in New York with the New York jury, I would ask them if they were to go to sleep tonight and wake up tomorrow and find out that the case had been moved to Mississippi or Alabama, would they still think that the trial was going to be fair? And I think if they were being honest, they would answer no. So, I don’t think he can get a fair trial in — in New York.

But separate, apart from that, I think the case does have problems. I mean number one, I don’t know who the narrator witnesses are going to be in the case. And by that, I mean that every case needs to have one or two primary witnesses who tell the story. From my perspective, I surmise that the DA is going to use potentially Michael Cohen or Stormy Daniels for that purpose. And I think that has the potential to be a disaster. Michael Cohen is a — and you know, I’ve never been a fan of Michael for various reasons, you know, he’s a serial liar. He’s shown himself to be incapable of telling the truth. You know, his legal acumen leaves a lot to be desired. I mean let’s just say that if, you know, if (inaudible) or Clarence Darrow had a love child, it certainly wouldn’t be someone like Michael Cohen.

Video:

Michael Avenatti to @AriMelber on the strength of D.A. Alvin Bragg’s hush money case against former President Trump: “I think this is the wrong case at the wrong time.” Watch via @ThebeatwithAri on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/Lxc7ElKnyc — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) April 9, 2024

It is pretty hilarious that Avenatti would question anyone’s character given that he is currently in prison for stealing from his clients and trying to extort Nike.

Trump is likely to be convicted in Manhattan because there is a paper trail, and unlike at other points in his life, Donald Trump made the mistake of allowing the paper trail to connect directly back to him. Trump signed checks to repay Cohen for the hush money from the Oval Office.

Michael Avenatti doesn’t have any room to talk about the credibility of any narrator of the case. DA Alvin Bragg has been very comprehensive with hush money case. It is obvious that he didn’t bring these charges lightly.

The old faces are popping up again, including Michael Avenatti, as the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal is about to get a criminal trial reboot.

