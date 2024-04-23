As Trump Freezes In Court, Biden Rips Him In Florida

President Biden blasted Trump for taking away reproductive freedom as the former president/criminal defendant complained about being cold in court.

President Biden said in part at a campaign reproductive freedom event in Florida:



Donald Trump is worried voters are going to hold him accountable for the cruelty and chaos he created. Folks, the bad news for Trump is we are going to hold him accountable. We are. He should be held accountable. He should be accountable for states enacting extreme laws that put IVF treatments at risk for women desperately trying to have families.

Voters are going to hold Trump accountable for women being turned away from emergency rooms like my introducer was. Forced to travel hundreds of miles to get basic health care. Forced to go to court to plead for help to protect herself and her ability to have Children in the future. Folks, voters are gonna hold Trump accountable when women are told by extreme politicians and judges to wait get sicker and sicker to the point where your life is determined and to be in danger.

Now in America today, in 2024, women have fewer rights than their mothers. And their grandmothers had because of Donald Trump. Look, I don’t think we’re going to let them get away with it. Do you? And folks, in a sense, I don’t know why he’s, we’re surprised by Trump.

How many times does he have to prove we can’t be trusted? Trump bragged how proud he was to get rid of Roe v. Wade over it. He took credit for it. He said there has to be punishment for women exercising their reproductive freedom. His words, not mine. He described the Dobbs decision as a miracle. Maybe it’s coming from that Bible he’s trying to sell.

Whoa. I almost wanted to buy one just to see what the hell’s in it. Folks, it was no miracle. It was a political deal to get rid of Roe v. Wade.

The Biden campaign had previewed this line of attack before the President’s speech, and it is clearly bothering Trump, who mentioned the fact that Biden was off campaigning while he was sitting in a cold courtroom all day.

Trump could be campaigning too, if he wanted to be. Court ended for the day at around 2 PM ET. Court is not in session on Wednesdays. There is nothing stopping Trump from hopping on his plane and going to campaign in a swing state each day after the trial concludes.

Donald Trump has been only holding campaign events on Saturdays.

Trump doesn’t want to campaign because he has no energy or stamina. Biden is running circles around Trump and hitting on the reproductive rights that resonate with voters nationwide.

