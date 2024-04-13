Trump Used Fake Or Illegal Marines At Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser

In uniform Marines were at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser, which means that either they were fake or illegally attending a political event in uniform.

Several people who were dressed as Marines were pictured at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago:

Itâ€™s either illegal per UCMJ, or they arenâ€™t marines which would be weird https://t.co/BEcKYP8uLN — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡± (@AdamKinzinger) April 13, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

According to guidance on political activities and campaigns issued in 2011, Marines are prohibited from appearing in uniform at partisan political events:

AS A PRIMARY EXAMPLE, MARINES AND SAILORS SHALL NOT WEAR A UNIFORM WHEN THEY ATTEND A PARTISAN OR NONPARTISAN POLITICAL FUNDRAISING ACTIVITY, MEETING, RALLY, DEBATE OR CONVENTION AS A SPECTATOR.

2. MARINES AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ARMED FORCES ARE SUBJECT TO GENERALLY MORE RESTRICTIVE RULES THAN FEDERAL CIVILIAN EMPLOYEES. REF A IS A PUNITIVE LAWFUL GENERAL REGULATION APPLICABLE TO MARINES, SAILORS AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ARMED FORCES ON ACTIVE DUTY. PERMISSIBLE ACTIVITIES INCLUDE REGISTERING TO VOTE AND VOTING, ENCOURAGING OTHERS TO VOTE, MAKING A FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION TO A POLITICAL PARTY OR CANDIDATE, PARTICIPATING FULLY IN THE FEDERAL VOTING ASSISTANCE PROGRAM, AND DISPLAYING A PARTISAN BUMPER STICKER ON A POV.

PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES INCLUDE PARTICIPATING IN PARTISAN POLITICAL FUNDRAISING ACTIVITIES, USING OFFICIAL AUTHORITY TO INFLUENCE OR INTERFERE WITH AN ELECTION, MARCHING OR RIDING IN PARTISAN PARADES, SPEAKING BEFORE A PARTISAN POLITICAL GATHERING, PERFORMING CLERICAL OR OTHER DUTIES FOR A PARTISAN POLITICAL COMMITTEE OR CANDIDATE DURING A CAMPAIGN, DISPLAYING A LARGE POLITICAL SIGN (AS DISTINGUISHED FROM A BUMPER STICKER) ON A PRIVATE VEHICLE, AND DISPLAYING A PARTISAN POLITICAL SIGN, POSTER, BANNER, OR SIMILAR DEVICE VISIBLE TO THE PUBLIC AT ONE’S RESIDENCE ON A MILITARY INSTALLATION (EVEN IF THAT RESIDENCE IS PART OF A PRIVATIZED HOUSING DEVELOPMENT).

Former Rep. Kinzinger was correct. Either the Marines in attendance were fake, or they were illegal present in uniform at a partisan political event. It is illegal for any member of the armed forces to appear at a partisan political event in uniform.

Trump had “Marines” present because since leaving the White House, the former president has been obsessed with creating a replica fake White House at his properties. Trump tries to lend the appearance and create the perception of being a president in exile, when he is in reality a loser who can’t let it go.

There are some questions that need to be answered about Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Marines, and if those pictured were active service members, they need to be disciplined for their illegal activities.

Photo: Ron Filipkowski on (X)