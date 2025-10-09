Trump's Letitia James Indictment Will Backfire

In the video above I talk about why Trump’s indictment of Letitia James will fail. Please give it a watch.

Donald Trump’s political instincts have been eroding for years. As the president has aged into his current state of decline, and with the knowledge that he can’t be held accountable by the voters ever again, Trump's second term in office has been a complete exercise in self-service.

The government is currently shut down, and members of the military and their families are begging the Republicans to return to work to pass legislation that will pay those who serve during the government shutdown.

More than 20 million Americans are facing an immediate healthcare crisis after Trump signed into law legislation that ends Obamacare subsidies.

There is a lot going on that Donald Trump should be dealing with, but instead, Trump’s DOJ indicted James on two felony charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.

