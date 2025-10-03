Mike Johnson Goes Full Sleazebag On The Government Shutdown

In the video above, I discuss why Mike Johnson’s move is so sleazy. Please give it a watch.

Speaker Mike Johnson can’t defend the Republican position of wanting to make healthcare more expensive and take it away from tens of millions of Americans, so he is doing something that has never been done before during a government shutdown.

Speaker Johnson has adopted the sleazy strategy of not allowing to come back into session.

PoliticusUSA is news and opinion that is 100% independent. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

For those who are keeping score, it was Johnson’s House Republicans who voted to take affordable health insurance away from 24 million Americans. It was Johnson’s House majority that refused to negotiate with Democrats for months to avoid causing a healthcare crisis.

Speaker Johnson has gone beyond refusing to negotiate and has now refused to open up the House.

Johnson was so cowardly that he had the House clerk announce that the session scheduled for next week had been converted into a district work period so that the House would be out of session until October 13.

Never in the history of government shutdowns has the party that controlled the entire federal government closed the government down, and then refused to open up the House to do business to resolve the shutdown.

Before you think that Johnson’s move has anything to do with the Epstein files, it doesn’t.

Johnson has a few procedural moves in his back pocket designed to kill the discharge petition.

What the Speaker is doing is all about the government shutdown.