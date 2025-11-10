The Surprising Way That Democrats Won The Shutdown

In the video above, I talk about how Democrats won the shutdown. Please give it a watch.

When was the last time that you thought about healthcare policy? Was your last thought about healthcare around the time that John McCain stepped onto the Senate floor and delivered the thumbs down that saved Obamacare from a Republican repeal effort?

One of the big victories that Democrats achieved during the shutdown is that they made healthcare a top national issue.

What did Republicans really win with their shutdown? Republicans “won” the fact that they have raised health insurance premiums for tens of millions of people, and taken health insurance away from 4 million people.

On the other hand, Democrats get to keep pounding Republicans on healthcare and making an effort to restore the subsidies all year long.

There is a group of Senate Republicans who were never happy about cutting the subsidies, and they are already talking with Democrats about potential legislation to restore them.

The problem is going to be in the House of Representatives, but Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and House Democrats are already working on options to force a vote on the ACA subsidies.

The issue is not going to vanish anytime soon.

