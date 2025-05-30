PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee, so please support us by becoming a subscriber.

It doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that after Elon Musk delivered public criticism of Trump’s tax cuts bill, there is a new mainstream media report on Musk’s drug use.

The New York Times reported:

As Elon Musk became one of Donald J. Trump’s closest allies last year, leading raucous rallies and donating about $275 million to help him win the presidency, he was also using drugs far more intensely than previously known, according to people familiar with his activities.

Mr. Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it.

It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year and was handed the power to slash the federal bureaucracy. But he has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview.

This is Trump Politics 101. Trump used Musk to first get to the White House, and then do his dirty work by wrecking the federal government, and now that Trump is done with the richest man in the world, he is tossing him under the bus.

The Times article should be viewed as retaliation for Musk’s criticism.

None of this is going to rehabilitate Musk in the eyes of Democrats, as members of the House and Senate Democratic caucuses have no intention of letting Elon Musk off the hook after he has supposedly left the Trump administration.

Nobody really leaves the Trump administration, but it does look like Trump or members of his inner circle have the knives out for Musk.

This is a situation where a circular firing squad would be best for the country. The Trump and Musk sides taking each other out would benefit the majority of Americans.

