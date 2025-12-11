It did not take long for Republicans to start lining up the House to force a vote to extend the enhanced Obamacare subsidies for two years.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

One of the first House Republicans who lined up to sign the discharge petition was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who posted on X:

Tonight, I signed two discharge petitions: Rep. Fitzpatrick’s healthcare petition and Rep. Luna’s stock trading petition. At this time, I am considering signing every discharge petition - whether I support the bill or not. As a duly elected Member of Congress, I believe my colleagues should have the ability to bring legislation to the floor for a vote. Every Member deserves the right to represent their district and receive a recorded vote on their bills. This is a result of House leadership blocking Members from governing.

Greene does support extending the subsidies, but her post made it very clear that her signature on discharge petitions is also an act of rebellion against Johnson and Trump, because they have strangled the House and prevented legislation from being brought to the floor for votes.

For other House Republicans, who aren’t leaving Congress after the holidays, this is straight up about extending the subsidies.

Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman also posted on X:

A line of lawmakers are signing Fitzpatricks discharge right now. Golden. Lawler. Suozzi.

Where things start to get interesting is what House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said when asked about the petition.

Story continues below.