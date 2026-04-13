Eric Swalwell is 45 years old, and at some point in the near future, the odds are that he will try to stage a political comeback. That is the only explanation I can think of for Swalwell's resignation statement, which contained enough ambiguity and blame of others to suggest that he is going to try to reemerge after he thinks the scandal has blown over.

Here was Swalwell’s resignation statement:

Swalwell talks about taking responsibility, but he doesn’t give any indication that he thinks he did anything wrong. Sexual misconduct and sexual assault are not mistakes. Those are choices that hurt and harm women. A mistake is something that wasn’t intended to happen. What Swalwell did was make a choice.

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Swalwell maintains that he didn’t commit rape or criminal sexual assault. Those are acts that he is alleged to have committed. The criminal investigation will hopefully be able to reveal the facts.

Former Rep. Swalwell’s complaints about the expulsion vote reveal that the threat of expelling him from Congress is why he is resigning. Swalwell didn’t have a realization or moral awakening. He knew that enough Democrats would vote to expel him, so resignation was his only option.

House Democratic leadership was not defending him, and immediately released a statement after the allegations surfaced, calling on him to end his campaign for governor of California.

Even Swalwell’s friends called for his expulsion.

I believe that a person who has changed or rehabilitated deserves a second chance, but Swalwell is showing that it would have been a mistake for House Democrats to fend off the expulsion vote. Swalwell hasn’t taken full responsibility and spent a statement that should be about apologizing to the people he hurt, including the alleged victims, who are never mentioned, raising a complaint about due process.

Eric Swalwell is an attorney. He knows that there is no right to due process in Congress. The fact that Swalwell brought up due process suggests that he is going to go the Donald Trump route and claim that he was politically targeted and denied his rights.

Women are the majority of the Democratic Party and the backbone of the party.

Eric Swalwell showed that he is still only thinking about himself as he resigns from Congress, which is why there should be no place for Swalwell in the Democratic Party now or in the future.

What do you think about Swalwell’s resignation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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