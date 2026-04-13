As more women come forward alleging a wide scope of sexual misconduct was committed by Rep. Eric Swalwell, the congressman’s gubernatorial campaign in California collapsed, and he will face an expulsion vote this week in the House.

Sen. Reuben Gallego (D-AZ) was a Swalwell supporter and a friend, but he immediately pulled his endorsement once the allegations became public.

Gallego has now called for the House to expel Swalwell.

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Sen. Gallego posted on X:

I support the ethics committee’s investigation and believe Eric Swalwell is no longer fit to be a Member of Congress. He should be expelled from Congress.



I want to be clear: I had no knowledge of the allegations of assault, harassment, and predatory behavior against Eric Swalwell.



I trusted someone who I believed was a friend, but it is now clear that he is not the person I thought I knew.



The women who have come forward have shown courage. They deserve to be believed, to be supported, and to see justice served.

Gallego’s name has been floated as a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, so he is probably thinking about his own political future to some degree, but it is also clear that many Democrats were not aware of the allegations against Swalwell.

The Eric Swalwell allegations did not come from out of the blue, as you will see below.