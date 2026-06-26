Trump has reportedly been mocking his evangelical supporters for years behind closed doors.

In 2020, Michael Cohen wrote in his book Disloyal what Trump really thought of his evangelical supporters:

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In Disloyal, published today, Cohen shows how Trump is a master deceiver. He quotes Trump calling Christianity and its religious practices “bullshit,” then soon after masterfully posing as a fervent believer. In truth, Cohen writes, Trump’s religion is unbridled lust for money and power at any cost to others.

Cohen’s insider stories add significant depth to my own documentation of Trump’s repeated and public denouncements of Christians as “fools,” “idiots” and “schmucks.”

Trump views evangelical pastors as scammers whom he admires.

Trump has no faith anywhere in his body, and these performative displays by evangelical right-wing Christians bore him.

America finally got to see what Trump really thinks of his evangelical supporters at the White House on Friday.

Evangelicals formed their circle around Trump, who was seated at his desk in the Oval Office, and they sang his praises in the most godly of terms.

Evangelicals like Trump’s “spiritual adviser,” Paula Reid, were met with total humiliation.