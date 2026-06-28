Fox News is finding out the hard way that the camera doesn’t lie. Fox has been broadcasting live from and telling their viewers for days about the massive crowds at Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair, but as they say, the camera doesn’t lie.

Trump held a rally to open the fair, which was estimated to have drawn a few thousand people. One estimate put the attendance at 1,000.

The fair has been described as sparse and empty by those who have toured it, but according to Donald Trump, 45,000 people attended his rally. Trump was so upset about the poor attendance that he had been posting the lie about the crowd size on his Truth Social account for days.

Fox News has been feeding Trump’s delusions by talking about the massively large crowds at the fair. The problem is that Fox News is also broadcasting from the fair, and anyone with vision can see that they are lying.

For example, on Sunday morning, Peter Doocy claimed, “It's really, it's really something. And the weather, not the best today, but people are still coming out.”

However, this is what the scene was behind Doocy:

Unless Peter Doocy is seeing things that no one else is, there are very few, if any, people there, but Fox News was not deterred by reality.