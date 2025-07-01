PoliticusUSA is solely supported by our readers, so please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) was the Republican who cast the yes vote that allowed Vice President JD Vance to break the 50-50 tie to advance the tax cuts for the rich paid for by taking away food and healthcare bill (BBB).

After the vote, Sen. Murkowski told reporters that she hopes the House rejects the bill because it is not done and needs more work, “My hope is that the House is gonna look at this and recognize that we're not there yet.”

When asked why she voted for the bill, Murkowski said, “Kill it and it's gone. There is a tax impact coming forward. That's gonna hurt the people in my state."

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) responded on X that even Republicans know that this bill should be stopped, “Even Republicans who voted for this bill know how dangerous it is for American families. I implore House Republicans to show the courage their Senate colleague refused to and pump the brakes before inflicting irreversible damage on tens of millions of Americans.”



Murkowski’s reasoning makes no sense.

There are several legislative alternatives that could be pursued besides this bill.

The tax cuts don’t expire until the end of the year. The Congress could easily extend the tax cuts without cutting Medicaid and taking away food assistance. Moderate House Republicans and some House Democrats have been talking about a deal on taxes for months that doesn’t cut Medicaid or food assistance.

There is also the common-sense reasoning that if this bill is so terrible that even people who voted for it don’t like it, maybe it should be gone.

Instead of only thinking about appeasing Trump, Republicans should be considering why they don’t like this bill and what, if anything, can be done to fix it.

The “Big Beautiful Bill” is a piece of trash that seems to be hated by almost everyone.

All the country needs is a couple of Republicans with the guts to put it out of its misery.

Unfortunately, Republicans with guts have been hard to find for the last ten years.

What do you think about Murkowski voting for the bill, then telling Republicans to reject it? Share your opinions in the comments below.

