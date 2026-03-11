The problem with starting a war because a president felt like it is that eventually all of the inconsistent reasons and nonsensical answers will pile up on each other, and soon stories begin to contradict, and even the worst and most lazy of reporters will begin to ask questions.

It should have become clear after Trump held a press conference two days ago that was a complete fiasco on Iran that maybe the White House needs to rethink this plan of having Trump answer questions about his war, because the more this president talks, the worse things get for him and his party.

Maybe that is why this time they stuck Karoline Leavitt beside Trump, because the president is no longer trusted to fly solo, but the result wasn’t any better, even when Trump had supervision.

Trump began with his usual sell job, “ Day 11. And as you know, we’re doing something that nobody ever thought was possible to do. Our military is the best, it’s the most powerful in the world, and they’re hitting them very hard. This is 47 years of abuse and killing lots of people, killing and maiming. Lots of people.”

The president was asked, “A new report shows a new report, says that the military investigation has found that the United States, the school in Iran as Commander Chief, you take responsibility for that?”

