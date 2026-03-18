Donald Trump embarrassed himself and the country when he showed up to a recent dignified transfer for troops who lost their lives in the Iran war wearing a baseball cap.

Trump then used the dignified transfer in a fundraising email.

The pain that families already feel due to the loss of their loved ones must be compounded by watching the president treat their time of grief as a promotional opportunity.

The AP reported on Trump’s casual attitude about Americans dying in his war, at the first Iran war dignified transfer:

“It’s the bad part of war,” he told reporters afterward. Asked then if he worried about having to make multiple trips to the base for additional dignified transfers as the war continued, he said, “I’m sure. I hate to do it, but it’s a part of war, isn’t it?”

Trump hates it, but he doesn’t hate it enough to end a war of choice that is likely to kill more Americans.

The dignified transfer on Wednesday will involve six US troops who lost their lives in a plane crash over western Iraq. The troops were assisting in the Iran war.

It seems that the families in Wednesday’s dignified transfer did not want their moment of trauma and grief to be turned into a publicity stunt.

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