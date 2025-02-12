PoliticusUSA is your source for news, opinion, and analysis that the mainstream media overlooks. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Almost immediately after the 2024 election results came in, Republicans at all levels of the federal government made it clear that they intended to pay for tax cuts for the rich by taking needed assistance away from the poor and vulnerable.

This wasn’t a surprise given that this behavior is basic Republican strategy 101.

What some of Trump’s biggest supporters didn’t expect was that they would also be hurt by the tax cuts for the rich plan.

House Republicans want to cut funding for SNAP by 21%, which equals $230 billion. The problem is that farmers count on that $230 billion to keep their farms running.

Consider this statistic from the House Agricultural Committee, “In 2020 alone, spending for SNAP created nearly 45,000 jobs in supporting industries including agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and municipal services, and nearly 200,000 U.S. grocery industry jobs earning more than $6.7 billion in wages.”

SNAP is one of those programs that helps to support US agriculture.

House Agricultural Committee ranking member Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) reacted to the GOP budget proposal by saying:

A bipartisan farm bill has always been a coalition between the farmers who produce the food and Americans who need a helping hand. Today, it appears House Republicans are proposing to cut funding for hungry children, seniors and veterans to help partially pay for their tax bill.

Taking $230 billion out of the food economy hurts the farmers who grow our food, the truckers who move it, the processors who package it and the grocery stores that sell it. Cutting farm bill nutrition programs does not make life affordable for everyday people. Instead of cutting SNAP to pay for handouts to wealthy donors, Republicans should prioritize helping working people and rural economies. Farmers and families are tightening their belts to make ends meet and cutting critical aid to our neighbors during a time of increased prices is not the answer.

SNAP is a great program because it helps our domestic farm industry while providing assistance to those who need nutritional support.

Trump got nearly 78% of the vote from farming communities in 2024, and the president is thanking them for their support by shutting down USAID and backing a massive cut to SNAP.

Farmers are finding out that America First really means farmers last.

