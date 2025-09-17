PoliticusUSA doesn’t belong to either party or any special interest. We are independent news and opinion. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Former CDC Director Susan Monarez is testifying about her firing before the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee on Wednesday morning and what she is saying about HHS Secretary RFK Jr.’s agenda should alarm every American.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) asked Monarez, “ Why did you believe it was so important for you to refuse to rubber-stamp vaccine recommendations without seeing them or the evidence behind them. What did you fear was the worst-case scenario if you had agreed to do that?”

The former CDC Director answered, “I refuse to do it because I have built a career on scientific integrity and my worst fear was that I would then be in a position of approving something that would reduce access of lifesaving vaccines to children and others who need them.”

Later, Sanders asked, “What are the long-term implications for the well-being of our kids in the future of our country if faith in vaccine science is on the decline?”

Monarez answered:

I believe preventable diseases will return. And I believe that we will have our children harmed for things that we know they do not need to be harmed by.

Polio, measles, diphtheria, and whooping cough. I worry about the ramifications for those children in illness and in death. I worry about our school systems. I worry about our medical institutions having to take care of sick kids that could have been prevented by effective and safe vaccines. I worry about the future of, of trust in public health.

RFK Jr. is endangering children, not making them healthier with his anti-vaccine agenda. It is one thing to study vaccines, but an entirely different matter to be biased against vaccines and make decisions without scientific evidence.

The HHS Secretary has no experience in public health and is not a doctor or a scientist. What Kennedy is doing is weakening the country and setting Americans up to get sick and potentially die.

This is an intentionally self-inflicted wound that is being caused by Trump and RFK Jr. The testimony of the former CDC Director is devastating because it exposes the real agenda of the administration, which isn’t to make America healthy, but to undermine confidence in public health.

What do you think about the testimony and RFK Jr.’s agenda? Let’s discuss it in the comments below.

Leave a comment