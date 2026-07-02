The Great American State Fair has been a great Trump flop. The combination of extreme summer heat and an event that was not very attractive to average Americans has resulted in a fair that was designed to make Trump the center of the 4th of July look like a yard sale in the rain.

Fox News has been broadcasting live from Trump’s event daily and doing its best to beg people to come out, but its broadcasts are also serving to document how empty the event is.

Here is what it looked like at Trump’s fair on Thursday morning:

There were fewer people there on Thursday that there have been all week.

It has gotten so bad that Fox News is even asking Trump administration officials like Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins, where are the people at?

Rollins answered by claiming that everything is fine and she thinks the crowds will show up this weekend:

So from my perspective, it is hitting exactly every mark that we had hoped it would hit at this point.

I do think this weekend we're gonna see massive, massive crowds, but, you know, my goal is that people can come and walk and experience it. And 150,000 people coming to celebrate the Great American State Fair over the last five or six days, I call that a huge success.

The people are coming, really, they are. Trust us, seems to be the administration’s wishful thinking.

Fox News kept saying there are “patriots” at the fair only to have to walk it back.