Speaker Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump can’t defend their decision to cause health insurance premiums to go up by as much as 75%-100% at the start of the year. The Republican leaders can’t defend shutting down the government to raise health insurance premiums, so they have decided to lie and claim that Democrats want to provide healthcare to “illegal aliens.”

On ABC’s Good Morning America, George Stephanopoulos asked Johnson an obvious question, “ The Democratic proposal is designed to prevent millions of Americans from losing their health insurance, losing Medicaid coverage, or paying higher healthcare premiums. Why are you against that?”

It is a question that Republicans should be asked in every single interview. Why do you want the American people to pay more for health care? Why are you supporting millions of Americans losing their health insurance coverage? Why are you opposed to people having healthcare?

Mike Johnson answered, and then he got exposed.