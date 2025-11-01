Republican members of Congress seem to have forgotten that they were voted into the offices that they hold by people who expect them to do things for them. Republicans have convinced themselves that they represent Donald Trump.

When SNAP benefits funding expired, Republicans in the House and Senate got to work attempting to blame Democrats for their refusal, as the party that controls Congress and the White House, to keep the government open and funded.

One of those House Republicans is Rep. Tom Barrett, who represents a district that includes Lansing, Michigan.

Rep. Barrett has not been at work since September 19.

Rep. Barrett would also like the American people to know that the real victims in the government shutdown aren’t those who are seeing health insurance premiums skyrocket or going without food.

The real victim is Tom Barrett.

Last night, my congressional office in Lansing was vandalized by a group of trespassers during a political rally of left-wing activists. There is a clear distinction between peaceful protest and harassment, and this failed attempt to intimidate me crossed a line and will not be tolerated. Your political beliefs should never determine whether or not you feel safe at work, so I appreciate law enforcement investigating this criminal behavior and prioritizing the well-being of my staff who have done nothing but work tirelessly to help their neighbors and serve our communities.

