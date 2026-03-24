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Fran's avatar
Fran
1h

I’ve long believed that Biden will be remembered as a good leader when the gaslighting by Republicans, media, and the grifters clears.

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Brenda Doherty's avatar
Brenda Doherty
1h

Trump has always lied about Biden’s economy! Of course, Trump lies about everything.

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