One of Trump’s favorite revisionist history topics is Joe Biden’s economy. Trump will claim that he rescued the American economy and that the economy under former President Biden was the worst in history.

Trump’s delusional revisionism is not reshaping reality for most Americans.

Every move that Donald Trump is making worsens the economy, and the American people have noticed.

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Reuters reported on the latest Reuters/Ipsos Poll:

Americans' views on Trump soured significantly with regard to his stewardship over the economy and the cost of living, as gasoline prices have surged since the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 28. Just 25% of respondents approved of Trump's handling of the cost of living, an issue that was at the center of his 2024 presidential election campaign.

Only 29% of the ​country approves of Trump's economic stewardship, the lowest rating in either of Trump's presidential administrations and lower than any economic approval rating of his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden. Voters' worries ​about the economy and specifically the rising cost of living were a significant factor in Biden's loss and Trump campaigned on a promise to create a ⁠vibrant economy.

A fact that Republicans misled voters about in 2024 that the mainstream press amplified was the impact of Biden’s spending on economic policy.

Trump and the Republicans claimed that it was Biden’s spending on economic and social programs that drove inflation and prices up. The reality was that the Biden investment was what was keeping this economy growing and stabilized.

When Trump and his party cut off the spending and investment in the economy, and replaced it with tariffs, tax cuts for the rich, healthcare cuts, and a new war, the result has been a declining job market, rising prices, resurgent inflation, and an economy on the brink of recession.

Trump pulled the rug out from under the economy, and the American people are feeling the pain.

Trump's approval rating on the economy is now lower than Biden’s ever was. Trump’s current approval rating on his handling of the economy is 29%. Biden’s lowest approval rating on the economy at any point in his term was 32%.

The American people are starting to realize that Joe Biden was never the problem.

This is a crisis for the Republican Party, as Trump’s mismanagement of the economy could cost them everything in November.

What do you think about Biden being more popular on the economy than Trump? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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