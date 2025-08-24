PoliticusUSA will always give you independent news that you can depend on, but we need your support. Please help us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump gets very touchy when his crime dinner theater gets called out for being the bad political performance art that it is.

Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) didn’t call out Trump as much as he offered him an invitation to come to Maryland and walk the streets with him.

Trump responded to the invitation with an epic meltdown:

Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone, that I “walk the streets of Maryland” with him. I assume he is talking about out of control, crime ridden, Baltimore? As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a “walk.” Wes Moore’s record on Crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other “Blue States” are doing.

But if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the “troops,” which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime. After only one week, there is NO CRIME AND NO MURDER IN DC! When it is like that in Baltimore, I will proudly “walk the streets” with the failing, because of Crime, Governor of Maryland. P.S. Baltimore is ranked the 4th WORST CITY IN THE NATION IN CRIME & MURDER. Stop talking and get to work, Wes. I’ll then see you on the streets!!

Video:

Moore responded to Trump on CBS’s Face The Nation:

The homicide rate in Maryland is down over 20% since I have been the governor, and the last time the homicide rate was this low in Baltimore City, I was not born yet. And so the reason that I've asked the President to come and join us is because he seems to enjoy living in this blissful ignorance. This- these tropes, in these 1980s scare- scare tactics. And you know, just last week I was in Baltimore, and I was with a group called 'We Our Us' who is a violence intervention group. And they say we're all we got, we're all we need. And that's exactly how people in this community feel. Because while the President is spending his time from the Oval Office making jabs and attacks at us, there are people actually on the ground doing the work who know what supports would actually work to continue to bring down crime, but it's falling on deaf ears of the President of the United States.

…

We know we have work to do. We know- if one person does not feel safe in their neighborhood, that's one too many. But we also know what tactics actually work and what tactics is just theatrics.

…

We need the President to stop cutting funding. Because if you look at the President's budget, it actually cuts funding towards violence intervention groups. It cuts funding towards the bureaus of the FBI and the ATF that are supporting local jurisdictions like Baltimore. That it doesn't do anything about things like ghost guns and these extended Glock clips that allow these Glocks to essentially turn into automatic weapons. Those are actually real, tangible things that the President of the United States could do and where you could put capital to actually make our communities safer.

Trump’s crime theater is not distracting the country from the dying economy, rising costs, and inflation. Trump hasn’t been able to distract from the Epstein files. What really seems to trigger Trump is when people who are not white and have power call out his smokescreens and distraction tactics.

Just days ago, Trump claimed to be going out on patrol in Washington, DC, but instead showed up, threw some pizzas at law enforcement, delivered some babbling remarks, and went home.

Trump is using taxpayer resources to solve imaginary problems that he creates just so he can claim to be getting wins on an issue.

Crime is an important issue, but Trump isn’t doing what needs to be done.

Gove Wes Moore has triggered Trump by not shying away from the crime issue and calling out this president’s failed policies.

