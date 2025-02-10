PoliticusUSA is an ad-free voice of the people. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has been pushing back against the Trump/GOP agenda since day one, but on Monday, Jeffries went to a new level.

Video of Hakeem Jeffries:

Rep. Jeffries said on the House floor:

Last year, all we heard from my Republican colleagues was the need to do something about the high cost of living while at the same time they ran away from Project 2025 as if it didn't exist. This year, Republicans have spent all of their time implementing the most extreme parts of Project 2025 and have done nothing to lower the high cost of living, not a single thing, not a single bill, not a single idea, not a single proposal from my House Republican colleagues to do anything about the high cost of living in the United States of America.

Why?

It's a Republican bait-and-switch. Part two of the Republican bait and switch is that their true objective is to enact massive tax cuts for billionaires and wealthy corporations, just like they did in 2017, when the GOP tax scam was passed, where they set in motion legislation where 83 percent of the benefits would go to the wealthiest 1%.

And now my House Republicans are, colleagues are back at it. There they go again. Same plan. Nothing to drive down the high cost of living. Everything is about massive tax cuts for billionaires and wealthy corporations. Who in many cases aren't even asking for it. And they certainly don't need the relief that everyday Americans need.

That working-class Americans need. That middle-class Americans need. That all those people who aspire to be part of the middle-class need. It's a Republican bait-and-switch.

What's the final element of the Republican bait and switch?

Enact these massive tax cuts for billionaires and wealthy corporations and stick working class Americans with the bill.

The nerve of this group of people who spent all last year lecturing the country about how they were going to do something to drive down the high cost of living, do nothing about it, House Republicans are planning to enact massive tax cuts for their billionaire buddies, and then, as the final element of the Republican bait and switch, stick working-class Americans with the bill.

House Republicans have no plan to love and cherish Medicaid. Let's be very clear about that. No plan to love and cherish Medicaid. Their plan is to destroy Social Security, destroy Medicare, and destroy Medicaid as we know it. And now with Republicans controlling the House, the Senate, and the Presidency, it's their intention to try and do it.

Just watch what happens at the Republican budget hearing that is upcoming. In terms of what's proposed, the cuts to Medicaid, that will be devastating. Hospitals will close, including in rural America and urban America and in the heartland of America. Nursing homes will be shut down and everyday Americans, children, seniors.

Those who are suffering with disabilities will be hurt as part of the Republican effort to target, earn benefits like Social Security and Medicare and to destroy Medicaid as we know it. It's the Republican bait and switch. We will continue to expose it to the American people. House Democrats want nothing to do with it.

And we're going to do everything in our power to stop it.

Democrats need to pound this message day after day.

Some of the American people were conned. Republicans aren’t going to do anything about costs and inflation. Instead, they are going to take healthcare away from millions of people or make healthcare much more expensive.

House Democrats are fighting back, and they are going to make Republicans own their bait and switch.

Share your thoughts on Hakeem Jeffries’s floor speech in the comments below.

Leave a comment