PoliticusUSA is 100% independent news that you can rely on, but we need your help. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is doing so much more than talking on the House floor for hours. Jeffries is helping Democrats sharpen their identity.

At the time of this writing, Jeffries has been speaking for what is approaching seven hours, and he is holding up the final vote on Trump’s tax cuts for the rich by discussing things like how money is being taken away from people on SNAP and given to Elon Musk.

Jeffries said:

In my view, the lie being told, Mr. Speaker, by some in this town that this effort, this one big, ugly bill is somehow about combating waste, fraud and abuse. One of the reasons why we know common sense dictates that this one big, ugly bill has nothing to do with meaningfully going after waste, fraud, and abuse is that, on average, SNAP beneficiaries receive $6 per day. It's to try to help them not go hungry, to try to make sure that veterans and children and seniors don't go hungry.

Mr. Speaker, I think it's important for the American people to process. That's what SNAP on average provides, $6 per day. At the same time, Elon Musk, his federal contracts, as we understand it, amount to $8 million per day. Mr. Speaker, if Republicans were really serious about targeting waste, fraud and abuse in the United States of America, start there, $8 million per day. Start right there.

Don't take it, don't rip it from the mouths of children, seniors, or veterans, if Republicans were really serious about targeting waste, fraud and abuse, start right there with Elon Musk. And we'll join you. We'll welcome you into the warm embrace of the house democratic caucus to target waste, fraud and abuse. Start right there. You can start right there, Mr. Speaker. Start right there.

Video of Jeffries:

Jeffries also discussed the secret deal that Mike Johnson made to get the votes to pass the bill:

Jeffries said,"So many of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle had principled opposition just a few hours ago and now seem prepared to fold on the floor of the House of Representatives? Don't you have some responsibility, Mr. Speaker, to say to the American people what happened, what deals were cut, what occurred in the back room? It will all come out. One way or the other."

The extreme cruelty of this legislation is helping to remind Democrats of who they are and what they stand for. The high priced Democratic consultants had it all wrong. Democrats don’t need to move to the middle.

Hakeem Jeffries is showing that Democrats are strongest when they be true to who they should be and fight for their values.

A Democratic House will have time to go to war with Trump before these cuts take place, and with speeches like this, Democrats are showing why they deserve to be back in power.

What do you think of Rep. Jeffries’s speech? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment