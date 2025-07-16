PoliticusUSA is reader-supported news that puts you first. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Since Donald Trump returned to office, the one common cry from Democratic voters is that they have wanted to see more fight from the leaders of their party. With a presidential primary years away and no majority control in Congress, it has been up to the top-ranking Democrats in the House and Senate, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, to set the tone.

While Schumer made some key mistakes centered on the Senate’s mentality of business as usual and slow deliberation, House Democrats, by necessity of running for reelection every two years, have been more adept at keeping their ears to the ground.

When Trump reversed course and had the Department of Justice bury Epstein’s client and the files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, it set off an earthquake that has divided Trump’s base in a way that nothing else has in a decade.

Rep. Jeffries senses an opportunity, because the Epstein story is about more to him than a criminal case involving heinous sex crimes and powerful people. Trump’s reversal on Epstein is also a reflection of the corruption surrounding this president, his administration, and his party.

Jeffries sees a chance to drive that message home and is reportedly not going to let it go.

According to Axios:

Jeffries is shocking some colleagues by embracing efforts to exploit MAGA divisions over the Epstein files.

Why it matters: Amid demands from the liberal grassroots that Democrats take off the gloves with Trump, the Democratic leader has shifted from vowing not to "swing at every pitch" to adopting a "more is more" strategy.

Zoom in: Jeffries has signaled to allies he sees the Epstein story as fitting neatly into a broader narrative about alleged corruption in the Trump administration, sources told us.

He's not going to let go of Epstein," one senior House Democrat told us on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about internal discussions.

Hakeem Jeffries is right. The Epstein reversal is about Trump’s corruption, but it also highlights how Donald Trump has no values, and his guiding North Star is always his own self-interest.

What the American people want doesn’t matter. The needs of members of Congress are irrelevant, and what Trump’s most loyal supporters demand is not a consideration in the president’s mind.

The MAGA division on the Epstein files won’t be enough by itself to flip the House, but the reason why Republicans in Congress are getting louder with their criticism is that Trump’s move could hurt Republican turnout next year.

Trump’s broken Epstein promise is a demoralizing moment for a base that was already showing signs of contentment and being tuned out.

Hakeem Jeffries sees this moment and is demonstrating that he will utilize every issue to regain the House majority.

