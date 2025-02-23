PolticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, and 100% supported by readers like you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

CNN’s Jake Tapper typified the mainstream media’s glorification of Trump’s historically miserable approval ratings and tried to argue that Trump is more popular than he was in his first term, but House Democratic Leader, Rep, Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) wasn’t having it.

Jeffries said:

Here's what I know. Here's what the facts are. Donald Trump's poll numbers aren't going up. They are coming down, particularly as it relates to his management of the economy. That's a direct result of the fact that House Democrats and Senate Democrats have made clear that we are working to drive down the high cost of living.



We believe we have to make America more affordable. We believe that we should be relentlessly focused on improving the quality of life of everyday Americans. Donald Trump is a chaos agent who promised to lower costs, lower the high cost of living in the United States of America, and he's doing the exact opposite because he's not focused on it.



He's unleashing chaos on the American people. We are not losing in court. We are actually winning in court. The Trump administration is losing. We are partnering on at least 79 different lawsuits that have been brought related to about 35 different illegal or unconstitutional executive orders.



And the Trump administration continues to lose in court after court after court. And that effort will, of course, be on.



But House Republicans, they have been on the run. They are feeling the pressure of the fact that their policies are deeply unpopular with the American people.

Video of Jeffries:

As we will discuss below, Democrats are on to Trump’s game.

Democrats Won’t Be Distracted By Trump’s Chaos