The media myth that Donald Trump has a mandate is continuing to crumble. In just a month, according to the latest Quinnipiac University Poll, Trump’s approval rating has fallen by three points, and his disapproval has increased by 9 points.

It on individual issues in the poll where Trump’s decline became more evident:

immigration issues: 46 percent approve, 49 percent disapprove, with 5 percent not offering an opinion;

the economy: 44 percent approve, 48 percent disapprove, with 8 percent not offering an opinion;

foreign policy: 44 percent approve, 48 percent disapprove, with 8 percent not offering an opinion;

trade: 42 percent approve, 49 percent disapprove, with 9 percent not offering an opinion;

the federal workforce: 41 percent approve, 49 percent disapprove, with 10 percent not offering an opinion;

the Russia - Ukraine war: 40 percent approve, 44 percent disapprove, with 16 percent not offering an opinion;

the Israel - Hamas conflict: 38 percent approve, 47 percent disapprove, with 15 percent not offering an opinion.

The topline approval rating is what gets all the focus, but to see Trump’s approval erosion on what is supposed to be his main issue of immigration is a sign that even on his core issues, Donald Trump’s standing is declining.

There wasn’t an issue in the results above where Trump has a positive approval rating. Trump is pushing Russian propaganda hard, but he still has a negative net approval rating on the Russia/Ukraine war.

Donald Trump’s approval ratings aren’t likely to improve as he is spending tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer money on playing golf at his clubs while, at the same time, he’s laying off disabled veterans who work for the federal government.

It is almost as if it took the American people a month to realize that they made a mistake by putting Trump back in the White House.

The real pain from Trump’s actions hasn’t started yet. When it does, his approval ratings could plummet even more.

What do you think about Trump’s decline? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

